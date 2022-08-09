Cowboys Releasing Kicker Following Tuesday's Expected Signing

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are returning to a familiar face to potentially solve their kicker dilemma.

According to team writer Rob Phillips, the team is bringing back Brett Maher, who played for the team in 2018 and 2019. They're expected to waive Jonathan Garibay in a corresponding move.

Garibay's release is hardly shocking. The rookie kicker went viral for missing an extra-point attempt during Saturday's practice.

In his senior year at Texas Tech, Garibay missed just one of 50 PAT tries. He also converted 15 of 16 field-goal opportunities.

However, he didn't make a compelling case to earn the NFL job vacated by veteran Greg Zuerlein, who signed with the New York Jets.

Maher made 49 of 66 field-goal tries and 68 of 69 point-after attempts in 29 career games with the Cowboys. He missed six field goals in his final six games before getting cut late in the 2019 season.

After spending 2020 on multiple practice squads, Maher went 16-of-18 on field goals in eight games with the New Orleans Saints last year.

Maher will likely compete with Lirim Hajrullahu for the starting job. In his only game with Dallas last season, the 32-year-old made five extra points and sent seven kickoffs for touchbacks during a Week 10 rout over the Atlanta Falcons.