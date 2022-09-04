Cowboys Reportedly Close To Signing Longtime Pro Bowler

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Cowboys are reportedly on the verge of a big, much needed signing.

According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are close to signing longtime Pro Bowler Jason Peters.

Peters, a veteran offensive tackle, will fill the void left by injured left tackle Tyron Smith.

The deal isn't done yet, but it could be completed on Monday, per reports.

"The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and future Hall of Fame tackle Jason Peters, sources say, after a successful visit this past week. Nothing is done, but there is mutual interest in getting done. Peters could land with Dallas by Monday," he reports.

The Cowboys are in desperate need of some veteran depth on the offensive line.

Peters would fill that need quite nicely.