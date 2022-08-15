Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline.

According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver.

"The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty Fryfogle (hamstring) and CB Kyron Brown with injury designations. If they go unclaimed, they would revert to IR and likely receive settlements. DT Austin Faoliu was waived," he reports.

"With one international roster exemption (Isaac Alarcon), Cowboys have to get down to 81 players on Aug. 23."

The Cowboys are coming off their first preseason game of the 2022 season.

Dallas fell to Denver in a penalty-filled game on Saturday evening.