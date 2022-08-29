Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Sunday
The Cowboys reportedly cut ties with a notable wide receiver on Sunday.
According to reports out of Dallas, the Cowboys cut ties with one of their wide receivers as they get down to the 53-man roster limit for Tuesday.
Michael Gehlken first reported the news.
"Cowboys have waived WR T.J. Vasher, person familiar with decision said. Vasher has rare length (84 3/8-inch wing span), which he applied to make arguably the catch of training camp in Oxnard," he reports.
NFL teams have until Tuesday afternoon to get down to the 53-man roster limit.
Dallas opens the season against Tampa Bay.