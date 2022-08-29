Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Cowboys reportedly cut ties with a notable wide receiver on Sunday.

According to reports out of Dallas, the Cowboys cut ties with one of their wide receivers as they get down to the 53-man roster limit for Tuesday.

Michael Gehlken first reported the news.

"Cowboys have waived WR T.J. Vasher, person familiar with decision said. Vasher has rare length (84 3/8-inch wing span), which he applied to make arguably the catch of training camp in Oxnard," he reports.

NFL teams have until Tuesday afternoon to get down to the 53-man roster limit.

Dallas opens the season against Tampa Bay.