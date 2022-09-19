Cowboys Reportedly Get Promising Injury News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys got a huge win on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals at home to get to 1-1 on the regular season.

Following the win, Cowboys fans were concerned about the status of tight end Dalton Schultz.

Schultz went down with an apparent leg injury late in the second half. He returned to the game, though didn't appear to be at 100 percent.

Monday, the Cowboys got good news.

"Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz received good news in this morning's MRI: Damage to right knee could have been more substantial, and he's expected to avoid a significant absence, person close to situation said. Schultz suffered injury late in Sunday's win over Bengals," Michael Gehlken tweeted.

The Cowboys are now 1-1 on the season following Sunday afternoon's big win.

Cooper Rush will start again at quarterback for Dallas next weekend.