Cowboys Reportedly Getting A Major Boost Monday Night

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly set to get a major boost in the lineup on Monday night.

Dallas, 1-1, is set to take on the New York Giants (2-0) on Monday Night Football this evening.

According to a report from Jordan Schultz, the Cowboys are set to have offensive tackle Jason Peters active for the game. Peters, a longtime Pro Bowler, signed with the Cowboys following the Tyron Smith injury.

Peters wasn't active for the first two games of the season, but he could make his debut on Monday night.

It will be interesting to see if the Cowboys start Peters at left tackle and move rookie Tyler Smith to another position.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Giants is set for 8:15 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on ESPN.