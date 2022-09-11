Cowboys Reportedly Had Big Scare With Dak Prescott
The Cowboys reportedly had a big scare with quarterback Dak Prescott this week.
According to a report from FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Cowboys feared a big injury to their star quarterback at practice this week.
"The #Cowboys had a scare during practice this week when Dak Prescott "felt like something popped in his foot," per @JayGlazer . They quickly took him for x-rays and worried it was something serious. Everything came back negative and Prescott is good to go tonight," Ari Meirov tweeted.
Prescott missed a practice this week, reportedly dealing with a foot issue, though he's good to go for Sunday night.
Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.
It'll air on NBC.