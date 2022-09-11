Cowboys Reportedly Had Big Scare With Dak Prescott

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after losing to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Cowboys reportedly had a big scare with quarterback Dak Prescott this week.

According to a report from FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Cowboys feared a big injury to their star quarterback at practice this week.

"The #Cowboys had a scare during practice this week when Dak Prescott "felt like something popped in his foot," per @JayGlazer . They quickly took him for x-rays and worried it was something serious. Everything came back negative and Prescott is good to go tonight," Ari Meirov tweeted.

Prescott missed a practice this week, reportedly dealing with a foot issue, though he's good to go for Sunday night.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.

It'll air on NBC.