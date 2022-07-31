Cowboys Reportedly Interested In Former 1st Round Pick

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys could reportedly be adding a notable name to their roster ahead of the preseason.

According to reports, the Cowboys are interested in a former NFL Draft first round pick.

Takk McKinley, a veteran defensive lineman and former first round pick, recently visited with Dallas.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has experience coaching McKinley.

The Cowboys did not sign McKinley following his workout, but the door is open.

Dallas is coming off an impressive season on the defensive side of the ball in 2021.