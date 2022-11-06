Cowboys Reportedly Made Offer For Notable Wide Receiver

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

To the disappointment of fans, pundits, and relatives, the Dallas Cowboys didn't acquire a wide receiver before Tuesday's trade deadline.

Well, at least they tried.

Along with discussing a deal for Houston Texans veteran Brandin Cook, the Cowboys inquired about another AFC wideout. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (h/t Cowboys Country's Mike Fisher), Dallas made an offer to the Denver Broncos for Jerry Jeudy.

It's unclear how serious the talks got, but the two teams couldn't reach an accord.

Jeudy has caught 30 of 54 targets for 449 yards and three touchdowns in an underwhelming Broncos offense. While the former No. 15 pick hasn't lived up to lofty expectations out of Alabama, he's exceeded 50 yards in each of the last four games.

The Broncos decided against moving the 23-year-old, who is under contract through 2023. Denver can also retain him for the following year by exercising a fifth-year option.

Dallas has lacked receiving depth after trading Amari Cooper and starting the season without Michael Gallup and James Washington. However, Gallup has returned in Week 4, and tight end Dalton Schultz has come back alive with Dak Prescott under center again.

While the trade deadline passed, the Cowboys could still bolster their receiving corps through free agency. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo said they're expected to pursue Odell Beckham Jr.