Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott.

The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.

With the Cowboys owner hopeful of Prescott returning within their next four games, a trade seems increasingly unlikely.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Cowboys don't plan to seek out a "significant trade" for a replacement quarterback. However, that could depend on Prescott's status, and they're not entirely writing off any possibilities.

This aligns with what Jones told 105.3 The Fan during Tuesday morning's radio appearance. The team owner believes their current quarterbacks, Cooper Rush and Will Grier, are more ready to immediately help the team.

"Those guys know the offense well, have had a lot of reps in it, and consequently give us our best shot," Jones said. "It’s unlikely since we don’t have any potential trade pending – not pending, but in the mill — it’s unlikely that you’d have a veteran quarterback that could get back in here and be ready to play as well as those guys can play, even if you thought you might have a talent advantage."

The Cowboys might not have many impact trade options unless the San Francisco 49ers are willing to move Jimmy Garoppolo. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said they'll "listen to anybody on anything."

There aren't any major free agents available either; Cam Newton is the most noteworthy name still on the open market.

Dallas sputtered without Prescott in 2020, going 4-7 after he suffered a season-ending ankle injury. However, Rush led America's Team to a victory over the Minnesota Vikings in his lone career start last season.

Since no major reinforcements are likely on the way, Rush is poised to start against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.