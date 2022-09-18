Cowboys Reveal When Dak Prescott Might Return This Year

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-16. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys won't have Dak Prescott for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals,

Despite the star quarterback undergoing surgery on a fractured thumb, the team remains optimistic that he'll return soon.

Before Week 2's game, via USA Today's Jori Epstein, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones told sideline reporter Kristi Scales that Prescott could play as soon as Week 3.

"The results of the surgery are to the point that who knows? He’s got a chance to come back maybe third or fourth game," Jones said. "That’s why we didn’t put him on (IR)."

Prescott would have missed at least four games if the Cowboys placed him on the injured reserve. That nevertheless seemed like the expected outcome when ESPN's Todd Archer initially reported a timetable of six to eight weeks.

Dallas will have an extra day before facing the 2-0 New York Giants on Monday Night Football next week. But such a quick comeback still seems overly optimistic given Prescott's injury.

For now, Cooper Rush will look to lead the Cowboys to their first win of the season on Sunday.