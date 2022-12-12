Cowboys Signing Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones interacts with fans during warmups before the Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys made a move to acquire a veteran wide receiver on Monday - but it's not Odell Beckham.

Dallas has signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday afternoon.

Hilton adds depth to a Cowboys wide receiver group led by CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Dallas also added James Washington into the mix on Sunday.

“He’s a proven WR with some juice & experience. He can play multiple spots and a team guy that could potentially add some depth to a team," a team source told Jane Slater.

Hilton, a longtime star for the Colts, has fallen off in recent years, though he could still be a formidable option for the Cowboys moving forward.

Dallas improved to 10-3 on the year with the win over Houston on Sunday.