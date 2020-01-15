Mike McCarthy’s first Dallas Cowboys staff continues to take form. According to a new report, he has his running backs coach.

Skip Peete served as RB coach in Dallas from 2007-12. During that time, he oversaw productive years from Marion Barber, Felix Jones, and DeMarco Murray, though none reached 1,000 yards in a single season during the run.

Now he’s set for a return to the Cowboys. He’ll have his most talented Cowboys back to coach as well, with superstar Ezekiel Elliott occupying Dallas’ backfield.

As NFL insider Ian Rapoport mentions in his report on Peete’s return to Dallas, he also shares an agent with Elliott.

The deal is done. Skip Peete, who shares agent Rocky Arceneaux with #Cowboys RB Zeke Elliott, joins Mike McCarthy’s staff in Dallas. That relationship should help, as well. https://t.co/Ye5rz025Qi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2020

After 10 seasons coaching running backs at the college level, Skip Peete joined the Oakland Raiders staff in 1998. He remained with the team through the 2006 season. He coached under Jon Gruden, Bill Callahan, Norv Turner, and Art Shell.

From there, he was hired by Wade Phillips at the start of his Cowboys tenure, and stayed on through the first few years of Jason Garrett’s time in Dallas. From there, he jumped to Marc Trestman’s Bears staff, and most recently mentored Todd Gurley with the Los Angeles Rams under Sean McVay.

Mike McCarthy is said to be building a big-time staff with the Dallas Cowboys. With Elliott a focal point of the offense, bringing on Peete is a big part of it.

[Ian Rapoport]