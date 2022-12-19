Cowboys Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Eagles Game

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Leighton Vander Esch won't play against the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday, but the Dallas Cowboys avoided worse news.

The linebacker exited Sunday's game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy admitted to being concerned given Vander Esch's history with neck issues.

However, an MRI revealed that the 26-year-old instead has a right shoulder stinger unrelated to his neck. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, McCarthy confirmed Monday that Vander Esch will still miss their Week 16 division showdown.

"We were fortunate. It was much better than we thought," McCarthy said. "He will not be available this week. I know that."

While Saturday's game is a huge matchup on paper, it's unlikely to affect the Cowboys' playoff outlook. They clinched a playoff spot Sunday night but would need three wins and three Eagles losses to win the division.

Dallas can thus proceed cautiously on Vander Esch, who has 90 tackles this season. The former first-round pick was enjoying his best season since making the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2018.

The Cowboys will look to bounce back from a 40-34 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars when hosting the Eagles -- likely without Jalen Hurts -- this Saturday at 4:25 p.m. ET.