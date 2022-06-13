Cowboys Star Is Working At Another Position In Practice

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be committed to having Ezekiel Elliott as their RB1 moving forward.

If that's the case, Kellen Moore's offense needs to figure out a way to get Tony Pollard the ball in other areas.

Enter: wide receiver.

With the loss of Amari Cooper, and the injury to Michael Gallup, the opportunity is there for Pollard to be used in a wide receiver role for the 2022 season.

It's something he's reportedly open to.

"I'm open to anything just being on the field, being able to make the most of my opportunities," Pollard said after OTAs on Thursday, via the Dallas Morning News. "If I have to lineup in the slot a little more, whatever it takes, I'm ready to do it."

Pollard has been one of the most-dynamic playmakers for the Cowboys over the past few seasons.

It will be interesting to see if the Cowboys will get him the ball in different ways in 2022.