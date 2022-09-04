Cowboys Star Makes His Opinion On Micah Parsons Very Clear

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys during play against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons is coming off one of the finest NFL debuts in recent memory.

Selected with the No. 12 pick, Parsons handily won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and finished second to T.J. Watt in the Defensive Player of the Year voting. He showed tremendous versatility as a lethal pass-rusher and linebacker who can tackle and cover.

Per The Athletic's Jon Machota, Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin praised his young teammate.

"The guy can do pretty much anything," Martin said of Parsons. "He’s got the speed to cover, turn the edge on the corner on a tackle, power to bull rush a guard. He’s a special player. He’s one of those guys that you’re glad he’s on your side."

Martin isn't the only one in awe of Parsons. Ahead of their Week 1 encounter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles called the 23-year-old a "true game-wrecker."

Parsons has high expectations entering his second season. He set the bar high after "trying to find myself" as a rookie.

"This year, I know exactly who I need to be ... The best player in the league," Parsons said. "I’m not talking about the best defensive player. I want to be like, the greatest. That’s the type of mindset I have and the confidence that I have."

To Parsons, that entails doing anything he can to improve his team. He said he's not overly concerned about individual stats.

He's expected to compile impressive numbers anyway.

Parsons recorded 84 tackles, 13 sacks, 30 quarterback hits, and three forced fumbles last season. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound star will anchor a dangerous Cowboys defense aiming to retain their NFC East crown.