Cowboys Star Makes Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 6: Dak Prescott #4 and Cooper Rush #7 of the Dallas Cowboys warm up before a game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys 34-24. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Is there a budding quarterback controversy brewing in Dallas?

The Cowboys improved to 3-1 on the season, 3-0 with Cooper Rush, with a win over the Washington Commanders.

Rush, who won a game in Minnesota last year, is now 4-0 as an NFL starting quarterback.

But there will be no quarterback controversy in Dallas. Cowboys star DeMarcus Lawrence has made it clear that any fans calling for Rush to start moving forward need to calm down.

"I say, 'Calm down.' I say, 'Calm down.' I know you’re happy for the football team but also understand this is still a business. So don’t get it twisted," he said, per Jori Epstein of Yahoo! Sports.

The Cowboys could have Prescott back as early as next week, when they face the Rams in Los Angeles.

If Prescott isn't back, Rush will get a chance to go 5-0 as a starting quarterback.