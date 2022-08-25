Cowboys Star Reportedly Likely To Get MRI Following Injury

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: A Dallas Cowboys helmet at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys will hold their breath after Tyron Smith exited Wednesday's practice.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Pro Bowl tackle will "likely" get an MRI on his left knee. He left practice early after going down on a play without much contact.

Despite the troubling development, there's hope Smith hasn't suffered a serious setback. Guard Connor McGovern told Archer that Smith reassured him he was OK without saying any words.

“He gave me a nice, reassuring grunt like he usually does," McGovern said. "That’s the one thing playing next to him for so long, I can decipher his grunts. I think he’s all right.”

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr. said Smith "looked fine" when walking out of the team facility.

It's nevertheless not the news Cowboys fans want to hear. After a neck injury cost Smith all but two games in 2020, he missed six games last season due to an ankle injury.

Usually the bedrock of Dallas' offense, the offensive line could devolve into a major question mark if Smith isn't ready to start the season. Left guard Connor Williams signed with the Miami Dolphins, and the Cowboys released veteran tackle La'el Collins early in the offseason.

A healthy and effective Smith is essential to the Cowboys maintaining last year's top-ranked offense and repeating as NFC East champions.