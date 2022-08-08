Cowboys Star Reveals Why He Deleted His Twitter Account

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Many Twitter users claim they'll one day walk away and never look back.

Trevon Diggs followed through on the first part. The Dallas Cowboys cornerback recently deactivated his Twitter account as videos emerged of him getting beat in coverage during practice.

When reporters asked Diggs about leaving Twitter on Monday, the 23-year-old offered a simple explanation.

"It's toxic," Diggs said, per Calvin Watkins of Dallas Morning News.

He's probably got a point. A place where anonymous strangers mock a professional football player for a couple of poor plays in the early stages of practice isn't quite a benevolent utopia.

Social media platforms are designed to addict users chasing a constant rush of dopamine created by a stream of new posts and notifications. Frequent scrolling can often expose users to a bevy of misinformation and misleading opinions, and targeted bullying in the case of many public figures.

It's not like coaches and other experts are commenting on Twitter clips with useful techniques to help his man-to-man coverage skills.

Diggs received All-Pro honors after securing an NFL-best 11 interceptions during his second season. However, chasing those takeaways often left the ball-hawking cornerback vulnerable to big plays. He allowed 8.8 yards per target in coverage.

He'll look to maintain his stellar playmaking skills while getting burned less frequently. And Diggs will do so without getting distracted by Twitter.