The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Cowboys Update Andy Dalton’s Status Following Devastating Hit

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton gets helped off the field.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 25: Quarterback Andy Dalton #14 of the Dallas Cowboys is helped off the field after being hit and injured by Jon Bostic #53 (not pictured) of the Washington Football Team in the third quarter of the game at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Andy Dalton has been diagnosed with a concussion following Sunday’s devastating hit from Washington linebacker Jon Bostic.

The Cowboys quarterback is currently in concussion protocol but will be able to fly home with the team. A team representative spoke with NBC Sports PFT and informed reporters that Dalton is in much better shape now than when he was originally helped off the field. The spokesman also said Dalton is in “good spirits.”

Dalton left the game midway through the third quarter after the crushing illegal hit from Bostic. The linebacker will likely face suspension.

With Dalton out, the Cowboys were forced to reach even further into their QB bag.

Third-string rookie Ben DiNucci was thrust into the spotlight. There’s a significant possibility that Dallas will be forced to start the seventh-round, 231st overall pick next Sunday against division rival Philadelphia.

In the quarter-and-a-half of remaining football Sunday, DiNucci didn’t have much time to show anything meaningful. The former James Madison QB only attempted three passes, completing two of them for 39 yards.

If Dalton is unable to be cleared by Sunday, Dallas will be left with very few viable options at the quarterback position.

It’s hard to see this season going much worse for the 2-5 Cowboys.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is an intern at The Spun.