Cowboys Update Andy Dalton’s Status Following Devastating Hit

Andy Dalton has been diagnosed with a concussion following Sunday’s devastating hit from Washington linebacker Jon Bostic.

The Cowboys quarterback is currently in concussion protocol but will be able to fly home with the team. A team representative spoke with NBC Sports PFT and informed reporters that Dalton is in much better shape now than when he was originally helped off the field. The spokesman also said Dalton is in “good spirits.”

Dalton left the game midway through the third quarter after the crushing illegal hit from Bostic. The linebacker will likely face suspension.

Andy Dalton took a nasty hit to the head pic.twitter.com/Yg913OGotr — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 25, 2020

With Dalton out, the Cowboys were forced to reach even further into their QB bag.

Third-string rookie Ben DiNucci was thrust into the spotlight. There’s a significant possibility that Dallas will be forced to start the seventh-round, 231st overall pick next Sunday against division rival Philadelphia.

In the quarter-and-a-half of remaining football Sunday, DiNucci didn’t have much time to show anything meaningful. The former James Madison QB only attempted three passes, completing two of them for 39 yards.

Andy Dalton has a concussion. He's in protocol for the week to come. Rookie Ben DiNucci could be the Cowboys' starting QB next Sunday against the Eagles — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 25, 2020

If Dalton is unable to be cleared by Sunday, Dallas will be left with very few viable options at the quarterback position.

It’s hard to see this season going much worse for the 2-5 Cowboys.