Cowboys Veteran Not Expected To Play Sunday Night

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: A view of the Dallas Cowboys helmet featuring a red and blue stripe to honor our country’s armed forces and Medal of Honor recipients at the Salute to Service game as the Cowboys host the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys may go into San Francisco without a key offensive lineman.

Per ESPN's Todd Archer, tackle Jason Peters won't practice Thursday and will likely miss Sunday's NFC Divisional Round game against the 49ers. The 40-year-old left Monday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a hip injury.

Meanwhile, safety Jayron Kearse will practice as a limited participant.

The Cowboys signed Peters, a longtime rival who spent 11 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, early in the 2022 season to help replace the injured Tyron Smith. The nine-time Pro Bowler hadn't played more than 21 snaps in a game before lining up for every offensive play in a Week 18 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Center Tyler Biadasz returned for the Cowboys' opening-round game, but Peters started at left tackle. When he left, rookie Tyler Smith moved from left guard to tackle while Connor McGovern replaced him at left guard. Tyon Smith has played at right tackle since returning from an ankle injury, and All-Pro Zack Martin remains a mainstay at right guard.

The offensive line will have its hands full against the 49ers' top-ranked defense. They recorded three sacks and two takeaways in Saturday's 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Dallas and San Francisco will meet in Santa Clara this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.