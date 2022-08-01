Cowboys Wide Receiver Injured: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: A Dallas Cowboys helmet at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are already lacking some notable depth at wide receiver right now, following the Amari Cooper trade and the Michael Gallup injury.

Dak Prescott's weapons might've just taken another hit.

Cowboys wide receiver James Washington had to be carted off the field on Monday.

That is not good.

"Will Fuller you are a cowboy," one fan predicted.

"Alright yeah this is bad please sign someone," another fan admitted.

"Cowboys call Will Fuller. NOW," one fan added.

"Hope for the best here, but familiarize yourself with Jalen Tolbert either way," one fan added.

The Cowboys are set to open the season in a little more than a month. Will Dallas sign another wideout before then?