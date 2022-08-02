Cowboys Wide Receiver's Injury Diagnosis Reportedly Revealed

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have received unfortunate news on James Washington.

Their new wide receiver was carted off the field during Monday's practice. As initially feared, he suffered a significant setback.

Per NFL Network's Kayla Burton, Washington fractured his right foot and is expected to miss six to 10 weeks after undergoing surgery.

The Cowboys are already familiar with this type of injury. Star defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence missed 10 games with a similar fracture last season.

It's especially poor timing for Washington, who had a golden opportunity to shine early in the season.

Recovering from a torn ACL and MCL suffered at the end of the 2021 season, Michael Gallup will unlikely be ready for Week 1. That cleared the way for Washington to start alongside CeeDee Lamb for a team that traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns.

Washington signed a one-year deal with Dallas after four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His targets decreased in each of the last two seasons after tallying a career-high 735 receiving yards in 2019.

With six weeks before the season's opening kickoff, Washington still has an outside chance of returning in time for Dallas' Sunday Night Football clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. If he and Gallup aren't ready, third-round pick Jalen Tobert could play a sizable role in the marquee matchup.