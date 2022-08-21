Crazy Joshua Dobbs Highlight Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 16: Managing and principal partner Jimmy Haslam of the Cleveland Browns (R) laughs with Deshaun Watson #4, Joshua Dobbs #15, Jacoby Brissett #7 and Amari Cooper #2 during the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

A wild Joshua Dobbs highlight is trending on social media on Sunday afternoon.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback nearly scored a touchdown on a wild play in the preseason.

"Joshua Dobbs avoids the pressure, loses part of his jersey, scrambles away, tightropes the sideline, and someway somehow almost scores a touchdown. This is crazy," Ari Meirov tweeted.

That's pretty absurd.

"Josh Dobbs is still that guy," one fan wrote.

"Not to pile on, but this tackling attempt from Davion Taylor is even worse on replay. Guess it's hard to shake the "QB is off limits" habit?" another fan added.

"Reminds me of the Earl Campbell run where his jersey gets completely ripped off," one fan added.

Dobbs could be used for the Browns this season, with Deshaun Watson out for 11 games.