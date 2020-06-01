Cris Carter’s 5 NFL WRs With Best ‘Hands’ Of All-Time

During his Hall of Fame career, former NFL wide receiver Cris Carter established himself as one of the most sure-handed targets of all-time.

However, when it came time for Carter to release his list of the five wide receivers with the best hands that he’s seen, he didn’t include himself. The players he did cite though are among the greatest to have ever played the position.

Carter shared his top five in a video on NFL.com. In no particular order, Carter chose Jerry Rice, Larry Fitzgerald, Randy Moss, Steve Largent and Deandre Hopkins.

In the video, Carter said he “idolized” Largent and called Rice “The GOAT” of wide receivers. As for his former teammate Moss, Carter said his ability to track a football is “better than anybody who has played the game.”

Fitzgerald and Hopkins are the two current players Carter mentioned, but their body of work stands up to the retired greats on the list.

“They’ve done it for a long period of time, and that’s why they’re on this list,” Carter said.

From a pure hands perspective, Carter is on the level of these guys, but we can’t blame him for being humble and not including himself. And like we said, his list features some incredibly elite receivers.

Was there anyone in particular that he missed? Who would you say has the best hands?