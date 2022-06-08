Cris Carter Reveals What Jerry Rice Told Him This Week

ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter is seen prior to the Camping World Kickoff between the Florida State Seminoles and the Mississippi Rebels at Camping World Stadium on September 5, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

When it comes to Cris Carter, Chris Berman used to say that "all he does is catch touchdowns."

Yet the wide receiver did much more during his Hall of Fame career. Carter exceeded 1,000 receiving yards in eight consecutive seasons from 1993 to 2000 and currently ranks 13th in all-time receiving yards.

The eight-time Pro Bowl possessed some of the NFL's smoothest hands, as displayed by a highlight reel posted on Twitter. When the NFL Throwback video asked if Carter had the "best hands ever," the former Minnesota Vikings star responded by evoking the player many consider the greatest wide receiver of all time.

"Talked to 🐐 @JerryRice this week, he said 'I wanted to catch the ball like Cris Carter.' I rest my case," Carter wrote on Tuesday.

Jerry Rice leads Larry Fitzgerald for the most receiving yards ever by 5,406. He's also the all-time receptions and receiving touchdowns leader with ample room to spare.

An entire generation grew up emulating the former San Francisco 49ers icon, so those words would be high praise coming from Rice.