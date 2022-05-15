Cris Collinsworth Believes Jimmy G. Could Start: Fans React

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 08: MNF staff Chris Collinsworth during the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on December 08, 2019, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's been assumed by most fans that Trey Lance has the San Francisco 49ers' 2022 starting quarterback job on lock.

After all, Jimmy Garoppolo has been the subject of trade rumors ever since the 2021 season ended. However, Jimmy G. remains on the 49ers roster as of mid-May.

Is it possible that Jimmy G. could remain the 49ers starting quarterback in 2022?

According to Cris Collinsworth, the answer is yes.

"Don't count out Jimmy Garoppolo," he tweeted.

The longtime NBC analyst is certainly very plugged in. If he's saying this, it's something to take into account.

"It’s all WE are asking.. just give Jimmy a chance. Trey is not ready," one fan tweeted.

"You can 100% count jimmy out for starting for the 49ers. Unless he means.. jimmy will start for another team," another fan added.

"Man, the 49er front office is taking you all for a long ride. They are doing everything in their power to pump Jimmy's stock up, so that someone trades for him. They're not fooling anybody..." another fan wrote on Twitter.

Are you buying what Collinsworth is selling?