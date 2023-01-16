NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth's Performance Tonight

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC game analyst Cris Collinsworth looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

We're at halftime of the AFC Wild Card game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Baltimore is leading Cincinnati, 10-9, on Sunday night.

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth are on the call for tonight's game. Collinsworth is trending on social media for his performance this evening.

"The difference in energy from last nights game (Al Michaels/Tony Dungy) and tonight (Tirico/Collinsworth) is stark. Torch passed. I love Al, and always will, but Tirico is the best there is right now," one fan wrote.

"Is there an option to listen to the play by play but mute Chris Collinsworth?" one fan added.

"I think Tirico and Collinsworth are fine. Same with Stark. It’s pre-game and studio stuff just is amateurish," one fan wrote.

Collinsworth did have a pretty cool pregame moment on Sunday evening.

The second half of the Bengals vs. Ravens game is set to get underway on NBC.