NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth's Performance Tonight

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC game analyst Cris Collinsworth looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins are hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL's Week 7 "Sunday Night Football" contest.

At halftime, the Dolphins are leading the Steelers, 16-10.

As is the case most weeks, NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on Cris Collinsworth's performance tonight.

"It’s gonna be a long night listening to Chris Collinsworth," one fan wrote.

"Tua didn’t miss that throw, the receiver dropped the pass. Chis Collinsworth is the worst," another fan added.

"I feel pretty certain that Cris Collinsworth is a Steelers fan," one fan added.

"When Collinsworth is right he's right: This Dolphins offense IS better when Tua's in there instead of Skylar Thompson," another fan wrote.

At least Collinsworth isn't going viral for a suspect comment like he made during last week's Cowboys at Eagles game.

The Dolphins and the Steelers are playing on NBC.