NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth's Performance Tonight

NBC game analyst Cris Collinsworth

The final game of the 2022 NFL regular season is underway on Sunday night.

Green Bay is hosting Detroit in a win-or-go-home game. The Packers are in the playoffs with a win, out with a loss. The Lions have already been eliminated.

Cris Collinsworth is on the call for the game on Sunday night.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on his performance this evening.

"My wife has spent the entire game complaining about how much Chris Collinsworth sucks and how all he talks about is the how Packers are the best and how he craps on the Lions. To be fair, she’s right," one fan wrote.

"Cris Collinsworth can’t make it through a quarter of any broadcast without mentioning Mahomes or the Chiefs," another fan wrote.

"Can someone let Chris Collinsworth know that the Packers aren’t the only team playing tonight…" one fan added.

"Collinsworth is far too aroused tonight," one fan added.

Cris Collinsworth

The second half of the Packers vs. Lions game is about to get underway on NBC.