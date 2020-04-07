Cris Collinsworth Says There’s 1 Swing Player In NFL Draft

Every year in the NFL Draft, there’s a player that completely changes the draft board. It appears this year’s prospect most capable of turning the draft upside down is Tua Tagovailoa.

Regardless of all the concerns about his injury history, Tagovailoa remains one of the best players available in the upcoming draft. Most draft analysts believe he’ll go inside the top five.

During Tuesday’s edition of The Herd, Cris Collinsworth spoke to Colin Cowherd about several draft topics. He also addressed why Tagovailoa is considered the one “swing player” in this year’s draft.

“To me, Tua is the entire swing part of this draft,” Collinsworth said on The Herd. “I think he’s got great feet. I don’t think he’s Patrick Mahomes or one of those kind of guys, but his ability to adjust his feet and put himself in position to throw – assuming that hip is OK – will be one of the top three or four in the NFL.”

— @CollinsworthPFF pic.twitter.com/CbC3xjddI7 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 7, 2020

It’s all but certain that Joe Burrow will be the first quarterback taken off the board. Nonetheless, Tagovailoa might have the highest ceiling out of any prospect this year.

Since there’s so much uncertainty surrounding Tagovailoa and where he might land, the entire first round could be dictated by who ends up selecting him.

Tagovailoa finished his Alabama career with 7,442 yards, 87 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions.

