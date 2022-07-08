Cris Collinsworth Thinks 1 Coach-Quarterback Duo Will Be A 'Match Made In Heaven'

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 08: MNF staff Chris Collinsworth during the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on December 08, 2019, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Cris Collinsworth appeared on "The Ari Meirov Show" to discuss some intriguing coach-quarterback duos heading into this fall.

While on the show, Collinsworth expressed confidence in Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson having success on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"It's a match made in heaven to be honest with you," Collinsworth said. "It's a great choice. Trevor is a tough kid. The only time I saw him in person last year was in Cincinnati on a Thursday night. He runs, he runs hard. He has a real element of that. He's going to have Travis Etienne back as his safety valve who didn't play at all last year. Do I think they're going to go and win the division? Probably not, but I would expect a major jump."

Pederson had success early on in his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the team really struggled in 2020.

After taking a year off, Pederson signed a deal with the Jaguars. The hope is that he can get the best out of Lawrence.

In a recent interview with The Spun, Lawrence raved about his new head coach.

"The way he carries himself - we’re similar in our personalities and the way we interact with people," Lawrence said. "Knowing he played quarterback is good for me. He has been in my shoes and understands the challenges that come with it. Obviously, you can have success without that, but I think it definitely helps. Having that background and seeing the way he leads the team. He has a steady voice. He never gets too high or too low. I think you can go a long way with a guy like that."

Only time will tell if Lawrence and Pederson can have success in Jacksonville.