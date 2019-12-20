With just two weeks left in the NFL season, there is plenty that still needs to play out for next week’s NFL Draft. The current NFL Draft order remains very up in the air, with some pretty interesting tiers developing.

Five teams sit between one and three wins entering Week 16. The Cincinnati Bengals should lock up the No. 1 pick, which is expected to be used on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, but if they mess around and win out, things could get interesting.

The top four teams in the current NFL Draft order face each other in a pair of games this weekend. The Bengals face the Miami Dolphins, and New York Giants and Washington Redskins face off. With two of these teams needing quarterbacks, and the other two taking them with their 2019 first round picks, there are some big differences in team need, but it still makes for an interesting situation.

Down the list, six different teams sit at 5-9, with a number of them playing other lower middle class teams. There’s also a cluster of eight 10 or 11-win teams, but obviously the draft order there will work itself out in the playoffs.

Entering Week 16, here’s the current NFL Draft order:

1. Cincinnati Bengals (1-13), Week 16: at Dolphins

The Bengals are in very favorable position, with two games on the pack of three-win teams competing for the No. 1 pick. This weekend, they face one of them, the Miami Dolphins, who have been pretty pesky in recent weeks, all things considered.

2. New York Giants (3-11), Week 16: at Redskins

Like the Bengals-Dolphins, the Giants face fellow three-win club Washington this weekend, with positioning on the line. Daniel Jones is reportedly set to return to the starting lineup. He’s had some ups and downs, but obviously will be looking to land a big win over a division opponent, and one of his fellow rookie quarterbacks. That may not be good news for the Giants, who could target Ohio State’s Chase Young as their next game-changing defensive lineman. He may not be around if they fall to three or four.

Never going to tell #Giants fans to root against winning, but there is no one like Chase Young in this draft class (and majority of others), so it’s undeniable that winning Week 16 vs WAS is a bad thing for their long term success. It’s a unique situation with Young in the class. — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) December 19, 2019

3. Miami Dolphins (3-11), Week 16: vs. Bengals

If they beat the Bengals, the Dolphins could wind up falling a bit here, based on tiebreakers with the Giants and ‘Skins. That may work out, as New York and Washington both drafted their “quarterbacks of the future” in 2019. Tua Tagovailoa has long been the player most connected with the Dolphins pick for much of the year. That shouldn’t change here, as long as Miami remains around the top five.

4. Washington Redskins (3-11), Week 16: vs. Giants

5. Detroit Lions (3-10-1), Week 16: at Broncos

The Lions sneakily have the longest losing streak in the NFL at seven games. Their early-season tie throws a wrench in things, but they could find their way into the top five (and with a new head coach in a few weeks).

6. Arizona Cardinals (4-9-1), Week 16: at Seahawks

7. New York Jets (5-9), Week 16: vs. Steelers

8. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-9), Week 16: at Falcons

9. Los Angeles Chargers (5-9), Week 16: vs. Raiders

10. Carolina Panthers (5-9), Week 16: at Colts

11. Denver Broncos (5-9), Week 16: vs. Lions

12. Atlanta Falcons (5-9), Week 16: vs. Jaguars

13. Oakland Raiders (6-8), Week 16: at Chargers

14. Indianapolis Colts (6-8), Week 16: vs. Panthers

15. Cleveland Browns (6-8), Week 16: vs. Ravens

16. Philadelphia Eagles (7-7), Week 16: vs. Cowboys

17. Oakland Raiders (via Bears, 7-7), Week 16: Bears vs. Chiefs

The Raiders get a second pick projected in the middle of the first round from the Khalil Mack trade.

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7), Week 16: vs. Texans

19. Tennessee Titans (8-6), Week 16: vs. Saints

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Rams, 8-6), Week 16: Rams at 49ers

The Jags picked up a second first-rounder in the Jalen Ramsey trade during the season. Given the precarious quarterback situation, this will be one of the more interesting teams to watch in the first round, with two picks.

21. Dallas Cowboys (7-7), Week 16: at Eagles

Starting here, we have the 12 projected playoff teams. This could shift a lot with this matchup. With a win, the Cowboys would clinch the NFC East. The team could lose but make it with a Week 17 win against Washington, but the Cowboys can’t afford the Eagles winning out.

22. Miami Dolphins (via Steelers, 8-6), Week 16: Steelers at Jets

23. Miami Dolphins (via Texans, 9-5), Week 16: Texans at Buccaneers

The Dolphins did a nice job stocking up on draft capital. With the Steelers-Minkah Fitzpatrick and Texans-Laremy Tunsil trades, Miami will have three first-rounders to work with. Plug in Tua Tagovailoa and two more valuable pieces, and Miami’s rebuild should get off to a promising start.

24. Buffalo Bills (10-4), Week 16: at Patriots

25. Minnesota Vikings (10-4), Week 16: vs. Packers

26. Kansas City Chiefs (10-4), Week 16: at Bears

27. New England Patriots (11-3), Week 16: vs. Bills

28. Green Bay Packers (11-3), Week 16: at Vikings

29. San Francisco 49ers (11-3), Week 16: vs. Rams

30. New Orleans Saints (11-3), Week 16: at Titans

31. Seattle Seahawks (11-3), Week 16: vs. Cardinals

32. Baltimore Ravens (12-2), Week 16: at Browns

