D.C. Attorney General Makes Accusation Against Daniel Snyder

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 07: Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder looks on before the New England Patriots play the Washington Redskins during an preseason NFL game at FedExField on August 7, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced Thursday that he's filing a consumer protection lawsuit against Daniel Snyder, the Washington Commanders, the NFL, and commissioner Roger Goodell.

Racine accused the Commanders and league of "colluding to deceive" fans about an investigation into the team's alleged toxic workplace.

"After public reporting revealed that sexual misconduct, harassment, and misogyny ran rampant for decades at the team, the defendants promised DC residents that the league was going to fix this toxic culture, including by fully cooperating with an independent investigation," Racine wrote on Twitter.

"That was a lie," he continued. "Instead, the NFL turned a blind eye to Snyder’s extensive efforts to silence or intimidate witnesses, and the NFL and Commanders entered into a secret agreement that gave Snyder power to veto the release of any results."

According to The Washington Post, the lawsuit claims the organization and the league violated the D.C. Consumer Protection Procedures Act with "public misrepresentations, omissions, and ambiguities of material fact."

"Mr. Snyder waged an interference campaign to cover up years of harassment," Racine said in a statement. "And the NFL let him do it, betraying fans’ trust by enabling Mr. Snyder to have a say at the end of the investigation into him and the Commanders."

Racine's office will also seek a court offer to publicly release the findings of Beth Wilkinson's investigation into the Commanders. Goodell said the league kept the results private because they promised confidentiality to witnesses.

The statement says defendants "could face millions of dollars in penalties."