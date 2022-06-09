D.C. City Council Responds To Washington Stadium Possibility

D.C. City Council has responded to the possibility of the Washington Commanders building a new stadium at a certain site.

In a letter to D.C. Congresswoman Eleanor Norton, city council member Charles Allen wrote that the riverfront property the Commanders are reportedly interested needs to be "utilized in the best interest of District residents."

Allen and the city council also hopes the Commanders can address off-field troubles committed by the front office.

“We all hope that the Washington Commanders can address its ownerships many off-the-field failures — in particular its failure to provide a safe working environment for women — and, secondarily, can return to its former glory on the field. However, we believe this riverfront property, one of the last large undeveloped parcels of land in the District, must be utilized in the best interest of District residents,” Allen wrote, via Pro Football Talk.

Any chance of the Commanders securing public funding to build a new stadium appears done for.

The NFL's D.C. franchise has a long and complicated road ahead.