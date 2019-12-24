The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Eagles Player Has Postgame Message For QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott leaves the field against the Jets in New York.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 13: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after warm ups prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 13, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

All the way back during their season-opening win over the New York Giants, Dak Prescott took a sideswipe at another NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles. On the sideline after a touchdown throw to Amari Cooper, Prescott said that scoring on the play was “easier than Philly.”

The Cowboys had plenty of success in 2018 against the Eagles. In Week 10, Dallas won 27-20, and in Week 14, they won again, 29-23 in overtime.

Prescott’s declaration of the Eagles being “easy” worked out in the teams’ first matchup of 2019. Dallas dominated at home, 37-10.

The rematch didn’t go so well.

The injury-ridden Eagles beat the sputtering Cowboys 17-9 on Sunday. With it, they take hold of the NFC East, and will win the division by beating the Giants on Sunday.

After the win, the Eagles’ Nigel Bradham brought up that Prescott clip: “If you call that easy, you might need to review yourself.”

Prescott didn’t have a great performance, as you’d surmise from just nine points on the board. He completed 25-of-44 passes for 265 yards, but did not score.

The Cowboys have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, but have struggled to capitalize on it this year, and throughout the Jason Garrett era. He is widely expected to be fired, and with some iffy performances down the stretch, Dak Prescott’s contract situation grows more interesting.

Reader Interactions

About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.