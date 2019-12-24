Eagles Player Has Postgame Message For QB Dak Prescott

All the way back during their season-opening win over the New York Giants, Dak Prescott took a sideswipe at another NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles. On the sideline after a touchdown throw to Amari Cooper, Prescott said that scoring on the play was “easier than Philly.”

The Cowboys had plenty of success in 2018 against the Eagles. In Week 10, Dallas won 27-20, and in Week 14, they won again, 29-23 in overtime.

Prescott’s declaration of the Eagles being “easy” worked out in the teams’ first matchup of 2019. Dallas dominated at home, 37-10.

The rematch didn’t go so well.

The injury-ridden Eagles beat the sputtering Cowboys 17-9 on Sunday. With it, they take hold of the NFC East, and will win the division by beating the Giants on Sunday.

After the win, the Eagles’ Nigel Bradham brought up that Prescott clip: “If you call that easy, you might need to review yourself.”

Nigel Bradham says he and Eagles remembered Dak Prescott saying it was “easy” vs Eagles 2 months ago “You want to keep saying that? We’ll talk” “If you call that easy, you might need to review yourself”#Eagles pic.twitter.com/Amd1W1vEIg — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 23, 2019

Prescott didn’t have a great performance, as you’d surmise from just nine points on the board. He completed 25-of-44 passes for 265 yards, but did not score.

The Cowboys have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, but have struggled to capitalize on it this year, and throughout the Jason Garrett era. He is widely expected to be fired, and with some iffy performances down the stretch, Dak Prescott’s contract situation grows more interesting.