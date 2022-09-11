Dak Prescott Had Major Scare: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys on the field before the game Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott missed a practice earlier this week with what the team called a very minor, unserious cleats issue.

However, according to a report from FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, the missed practice caused much more of a scare than initially reported.

“It felt like something popped in his foot. X-rays were negative. It seemed like he just popped some scar tissue. They brought him back yesterday. They ran him fully. He’s fully good to go.”

That is scary, but it's good to hear that Prescott is feeling OK heading into Sunday night.

"Anddddd here we go!" one fan wrote.

"Hmm… yeah I don’t like that," one fan wrote.

"Okay but this scares me because why don’t we have a backup QB on the active roster??? Just two hanging out on practice squad…" one fan added.

"Scarier than it sounds probably unless someone tells me popping scar tissue is actually really bad. FFS Dak shouldn’t have tried new shoes," another fan wrote.

Stay healthy please, Dak.