Dak Prescott Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Eagles

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys takes a moment prior to playing the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Saturday's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles likely won't affect the final standings.

The Eagles enter the Week 16 game with a three-game lead in the NFC East. The Cowboys, meanwhile, will stay in the No. 5 spot even if they lose to Gardner Minshew and Co. at home.

While it's not the monumental showdown fans anticipated, Dak Prescott still sees the game as an important litmus test for his team.

"If anything, it's about making the statement to ourselves," Prescott said Wednesday, per DallasCowboys.com's Layten Praytor. "As you look at the season, we've had some games where we played really well. And we've had some games where we bit ourselves in the foot… So, this is about putting our best foot forward."

A thumb injury sidelined Prescott in their last meeting, a 26-17 Eagles victory that saw Cooper Rush throw three interceptions. Jalen Hurts will now miss the rematch due to a shoulder injury.

Given Hurts' absence, outsiders probably won't necessarily see a Cowboys win as a loud statement. Yet they could use a positive outcome following Sunday's 40-34 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Prescott will also look to curtail his recent interception woes this Saturday at 4:25 p.m. ET.