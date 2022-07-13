Dak Prescott In Best Shape Of His Life: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after completing a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

There's no more reliable offseason trope than an athlete claiming to be in the best shape of their life.

Last week, Dak Prescot added to the time-honored tradition. When speaking to reporters, per Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com, the 28-year-old quarterback said he's "super excited" heading into the 2022 season.

"A couple of weeks out and I'm in the best shape that I've ever been in," Prescott said. "So, it's time to ramp it up and get going."

After an ankle injury ended his 2020 campaign in Week 5, Prescott successfully returned last year to throw a career-high 37 passing touchdowns. He's now feeling even better this offseason after hiring a full-time personal trainer to improve his mobility.

"We work on these movements and stretches" Prescott added. "I feel like, since the injury, I've trained more functional than I ever have. So, I see it in my body, I see it the way I move and how the ball is coming out."

While it's encouraging to hear Prescott is ready to go, fans have seen the "best shape of my life" line too much to get carried away.

That said, it very well may be true in Prescott's case. He recently showed off a leaner physique when posing shirtless with Cowboys teammates after a workout at the University of Miami.

Dallas fans are more concerned about playoff wins than abs after another swift postseason exit, but perhaps a healthier Prescott can make a Super Bowl run in the best season of his life.