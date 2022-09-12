Dak Prescott Injured His Hand: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys on the field before the game Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys' night just went from bad to worse.

Sunday night, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered an apparent hand or finger injury late in the fourth quarter of the contest.

The Cowboys were trailing the Bucs, 19-3, at the time of Prescott's injury.

Fans are obviously concerned.

"If he’s hurt just tank, blow it up and clean house and rebuild it," one fan wrote.

"Something to keep an eye on. Dak Prescott just ran off to the locker room. Hard to say if he wouldn’t have been able to return, or if they’re just throwing in the towel," one fan added.

"This is probably an overreaction but the Cowboys could easily be the worst team in the NFC East. And if Dak broke anything in that hand we’re going to have a top 3 pick in next years draft," another fan added.

It was already a frustrating night for Cowboys fans.

The Cowboys are set to fall to 0-1 on the year.