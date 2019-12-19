NFL Insider Has The Latest On Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday may be their biggest of the season, with the NFC East on the line. It is certainly not the ideal time for Dak Prescott to be injured.

The star quarterback is having his best season as the Cowboys’ starter, but a sprained AC joint threatens to derail things. The Cowboys and Eagles each sit at 7-7.

A win would seal the division for Dallas. The Cowboys have the tiebreaker if both teams finish 8-8, but can’t afford Philadelphia winning out.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones insists that Prescott will be okay come Sunday. A new report by NFL insider Ian Rapoport backs that up.

“The Cowboys had practice today, and it does not sound based on those there, that Dak Prescott did much of anything. Jason Garrett said it would be another rest day on this right shoulder. Dak Prescott is battling an AC joint sprain… He was severely limited in the game and in a lot of pain after that. “Jerry Jones was on local radio and expressed supreme confidence that Dak Prescott would be fine by Sunday. I’ve heard the same thing. The Cowboys believe he is sore, but should be okay. Clearly though, tomorrow will be a big day assuming that Dak Prescott finally throws.”

Video of Rapoport’s report:

From NFL Now: The #Cowboys didn't have QB Dak Prescott throw today as he deals with AC joint sprain, but they expect him to play Sunday. pic.twitter.com/NABXD2yUar — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2019

On the year, Prescott has already set a career high in yardage with 4,334 yards and 26 touchdowns. He has 11 interceptions on the season, and is completing 65.5-percent of his throws. His 8.4 yards per attempt and 12.7 yards per completion are also currently career highs, and his sack percentage (3.4) a career low. He remains a rushing threat as well, with 235 yards and three scores on 48 carries.

The Cowboys finish with Washington, while the Eagles get the Giants in Week 17. This weekend’s game kicks at 4:25 p.m. ET.

