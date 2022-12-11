Dak Prescott Made Notable Promise After Sunday's Game

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the Cowboys' close win over the one-win Texans on Sunday afternoon.

The Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback now has nine interceptions on the season, a high mark and that's with him missing roughly a month of games due to injury.

Prescott is promising to fix that.

“I’m damn sure not a fan of that,” Dak told reporters. “Damn right it’s frustrating."

“I promise y’all I’ll clean that up.”

The Cowboys still managed to get the win, though, defeating the Texans with a game-winning rush from Ezekiel Elliott.

Dallas is now 10-3 on the season.