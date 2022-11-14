Dak Prescott Makes His Opinion On The Refs Very Clear

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers in overtime on Sunday afternoon.

Green Bay topped Dallas, 31-28, in a comeback victory at Lambeau Field. There were some questionable calls that went against the Cowboys late in overtime, including a holding penalty and a lack of a pass interference call.

But while Cowboys fans are blaming the referees for the loss on Sunday (some of them, at least), Dak Prescott is taking the high road.

The Cowboys quarterback made his opinion on the bad calls extremely clear.

“To me, that’s excuses. We just got to play beyond that.”

Well said, Dak.

The Cowboys' offense didn't get it done when it mattered the most on Sunday.

While Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense made some huge, game-winning plays late, Prescott and the Cowboys offense failed to convert.

Dallas dropped to 6-3 on the season with the loss on Sunday, while Green Bay improved to 4-6.