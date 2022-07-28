Dak Prescott Responds To Mike McCarthy Job Security Rumors

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-16. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Mike McCarthy's job security has become a popular talking point ahead of the 2022 season.

Dak Prescott apparently hasn't noticed.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback brushed off a question about McCarthy potentially landing on the hot seat while supporting his head coach.

“I’m not even really on Twitter like that," Prescott told reporters Thursday, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "Mike’s my guy. That’s the only thing that matters, is this season."

Although McCarthy led the Cowboys to a 12-5 record and NFC East title in his second season, the San Francisco 49ers eliminated them in the postseason's opening round. Dallas has just two playoff wins in the last 12 years.

Yet Jason Garrett lasted over nine full seasons as head coach despite going 8-8 four times. McCarthy would become the organization's shortest-tenured head coach since Chan Gailey (1998-99) if he doesn't last the entire season.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed his confidence in McCarthy guiding the team to a Super Bowl. Unless things go truly haywire, the former Packers coach should get another full year to lead the team.

However, their postseason success (or lack thereof) could determine McCarthy's future in 2023 and beyond. Another quick playoff exit might not be good enough for Jones to stand pat, especially with Sean Payton already hinting at a return to the sidelines.

McCarthy at least has his quarterback's endorsement. After missing most of 2020 due to an ankle injury, Prescott threw for a career-high 37 touchdowns for the NFL's top-ranked scoring offense last season.