Dak Prescott Shares Honest Admission Following Close Win

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott knows the offense isn’t where it needs to be.

The unit struggled again on Sunday against Washington and a good chunk of the blame will likely be placed on Prescott’s shoulders.

He finished with 211 yards passing along with one touchdown and two interceptions. The second interception was an ill-advised pick-six while Dallas was up 13 with four minutes left.

Prescott was a bit lucky that the defense was able to make a play after that turnover as Randy Gregory had a strip-sack on Kyle Allen. Dallas was then able to run the clock out after the two-minute warning.

Prescott spoke to the media after the game and confirmed that the offense isn’t pleased with where they’re at through 13 games.

“We’ve created these high expectations and high standards and we have them for ourselves,” Prescott said. “Just as much as the outside world isn’t pleased, we’re not. I guarantee we care a whole lot more than the outside world about what we’re doing.”

Dak Prescott: “We’ve created these high expectations and high standards and we have them for ourselves. Just as much as the outside world isn’t pleased, we’re not. I guarantee we care a whole lot more than the outside world about what we’re doing.” pic.twitter.com/Ckci5ENSXA — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 12, 2021

Dallas will have a week to try and get those kinks taken care of before it plays another NFC East foe.

The Cowboys will travel to New York to take on the Giants next Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.