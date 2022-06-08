Dak Prescott Supporting Teammate: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after losing to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott knows what Dalton Schultz is going through.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback once had to deal with the franchise tag before eventually landing his longtime contract extension.

Schultz is currently in a similar situation. He's skipping team OTAs this week and he hopes for a new contract.

Prescott is understanding.

“I realize that I went through, the things that I went through, obviously not just in life but in football as well, to help others,” Dak said. “Just being able to talk to Dalton, maybe ease his mind through some of this and just understand that I went through this process. A lot of people go through this process. He’s a guy that I feel very comfortable with, have a lot of trust with. He knows that. The team knows that. So I’m confident in that situation.”

Not everyone agrees, though.

"Why Cowboys will never win....Jerry sets the precedent that its about getting paid...nobody takes team friendly deals," one fan tweeted.

"Hopefully the Jones will finally stop over paying for Second Tier players," one fan added.

"Dak is WAY more vital to the team than Schultz though. There's aways another tight end with decent hands and no blocking skills," one fan said.

Should the Cowboys pay up?