Dak Prescott Tied For NFL Lead In Unfortunate Statistic

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dak Prescott has an uncharacteristic interception problem.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has already thrown 11 picks in nine games, including seven in the last four matchups. While those miscues have fans questioning Prescott's reliability in critical spots, he may not be entirely to blame.

Pro Football Focus editor John Owning noted that Prescott has thrown six interceptions that the site didn't deem turnover-worthy. Such plays that aren't necessarily a quarterback's fault include a ball deflected off the wide receiver, which was the case on Rayshawn Jenkins' overtime pick-six to secure a Jacksonville Jaguars win over the Cowboys last Sunday.

Prescott, who ranks ninth in accuracy rate, is tied for the most of those interceptions.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy seems to agree that Prescott's accuracy isn't an issue.

"I know I can stand here with confidence and tell you the quarterback position is graded with extreme detail," McCarthy said, per Forth Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr. "Dak Prescott played an extremely high level [against the Jaguars]. Extremely high level. Just go watch the tape. You got to go deeper than the statistics. I mean statistics point directions, highlight things, but sometimes it doesn't tell the whole story."

Prescott, who threw 10 picks last year, didn't have an interception rate higher than 2.0 since posting a 2.7% in 2017. That mark has soared to 3.9 in 2022.

A few bad breaks have hurt the 29-year-old. However, the Cowboys have still clinched a playoff berth while ranking third in scoring behind the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Regardless of who's responsible, Dallas must clwho'sp those turnovers in the postseason