Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Reacts To His Emotional Interview

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before the Eagles game.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 22: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott opened up about his mental health in an interview with ESPN’s Sage Steele.

Prescott, who’s close to fully recovered from his serious leg injury suffered against the Giants in 2020, has gone through a lot over the past year-plus.

The Cowboys quarterback lost his brother, Jace, to suicide earlier in 2020.

Prescott told the ESPN host that he “was going through depression [and] anxiety” for much of last year “because I was isolated” and “wasn’t able to be around the people that I wanted to.”

The Cowboys quarterback is one of many people who struggled with mental health throughout the pandemic. Prescott opened up about his own struggles in an interview with the longtime ESPN host.

Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, praised her boyfriend for opening up about his own struggles.

“So important to have these conversations,” Natalie wrote on her Instagram Story. “Check in on your friends, check in on yourself.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMQV3ukgk91/

Prescott is rightfully being praised for opening up about his struggles in the ESPN interview. Thankfully, he appears to be in a better place now.

The Cowboys are set to open the 2021 season on Thursday, Sept. 9 against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.


