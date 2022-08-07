Look: Dak Prescott's Girlfriend's Favorite Beach Photos

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys kisses Natalie Buffett on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

It's almost football season, which means summer is coming to a close.

It's been a fun summer for Natalie Buffett, the girlfriend of the Dallas Cowboys star quarterback.

Buffett and Dak Prescott have been dating for multiple years. The former Texas college student was there with Prescott during his recovery from serious leg injury.

It's been a fun summer for Buffett, who's taken some special trips.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, are set to open the 2022 regular season on Sept. 11.