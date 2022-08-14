Dale Earnhardt Jr. Not Happy With NFL: Fans React

KANSAS CITY, KS - MAY 09: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, stands with his girlfriend Amy Reimann during the national anthem ahead of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series SpongeBob SquarePants 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 9, 2015 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

The NFL's preseason got fully underway this weekend, with teams from across the league beginning their 2022 campaigns.

Not everyone got to watch the games they wanted, though.

Legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. sounded off on the league's blackout rules this weekend.

It looks like Dale Jr. wasn't able to watch the game he tried to tune in for.

Everyone's been there, Dale.

"Same. I had looked forward to CHI-KC game here in Indy but instead have CAR-WAS," one fan wrote.

"I’m another edition of “he’s just like us'" one fan added.

"Imagine if NASCAR had regional blackouts," one fan said.

Dale Jr. is a big fan of the Washington Commanders.

Washington opened the preseason with an impressive showing against Carolina.